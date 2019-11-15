Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa08002943 Pro-democracy protesters during clashes with police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, 17 November 2019. Hong Kong is in its sixth month of mass protests, which were originally triggered by a now withdrawn extradition bill and have since turned into a wider pro-democracy movement. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL (17/11/2019)
