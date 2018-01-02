Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epaselect epa06413819 A 'Full Wolf Moon' which is a super moon rises during a cloudy and rainy weather in Beirut, Lebanon, 02 January 2018. The first full moon of the year named after wolves is the second of a series of three 'Super moons' - dubbed the 'Super moon trilogy'. First super moon appeared on the sky on 03 December 2017 and the last one will appear on 31 January 2018, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). A 'Super moon' commonly is a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger than usual. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

(03/01/2018)

