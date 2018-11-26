Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07192446 French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after attending a meeting dubbed 'The presentation of the strategy for ecology transition', at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 27 November 2018. President Macron addressed the situation in regards to the ongoing 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vest) protests across France, calling for concertations with Yellow Vest representatives. EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

