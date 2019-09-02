Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07812242 From L-R Saxony chairman and top candidate of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing populist party Joerg Urban, Brandenburg chairman and top candidate of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing populist party Andreas Kalbitz, Federal co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing populist party Alexander Gauland, Federal co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing populist party Joerg Meuthen attend a press conference following the Brandenburg state elections at in Berlin, Germany, 02 September 2019. The right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party finished second in both the Brandenburg and Saxony state elections. According to the Statistical Office of Brandenburg some 2.1 million people were eligible to vote in the regional elections for a new parliament in the German federal state of Brandenburg. EPA/OMER MESSINGER

(02/09/2019)

