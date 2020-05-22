Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa08442266 Nepalese Muslim Khwaja Asad Shah (C, front) leads Eid al-Fitr prayer at his home in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 May 2020. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a three day festival marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in Islam. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

(25/05/2020)

