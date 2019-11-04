Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07972538 Iraqis carry the coffin of a protester who was killed allegedly by security forces in Karbala city, southern Iraq, 04 November 2019. At least three protesters were killed and dozens others were wounded when dozens of Iraqi protesters attacked the Iranian consulate and lit fires near its walls in Karbala, security and medical sources said. The incident comes amid a wave of anti-government protests in Iraq which started 01 October. EPA/FURQAN AL-AARAJI

