Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07991735 Spanish King Felipe VI (C) and Queen Letizia (R) walk around downtown Havana, Cuba, 12 November 2019. Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's visit is the first official visit of a Spanish King to Cuba. King Felipe VI and Queen Sofia are on a four day visit to the Caribbean island as part of celebrations to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Havana's foundation. EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

(12/11/2019)

