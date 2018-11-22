Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07183661 Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R) and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez (L) speak during a bilateral meeting held at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, 22 November 2018. Sanchez began a two-day official visit on the 22 November, which is the first official visit of a Spanish president to Cuba in 32 years. EPA/JUANJO MARTIN / POOL

