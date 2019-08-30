Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07809586 The window where Pope Francis delivers his speech is empty during the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, 01 September 2019. According to reports, Pope Francis arrived late for his Angelus Prayer after getting stuck in a Vatican elevator for about 25 minutes. EPA/Fabio Frustaci (01/09/2019)
