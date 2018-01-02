Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa06414450 Former Georgian president and ex-governor of the Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili speaks during a court hearing about a preventive punishment for Saakashvili at the appeal court in Kiev, Ukraine, 03 January 2018, where the trial was postponed until 11 January 2018. Saakashvili, the leader of the 'Movement of Popular Forces,' was detained in Kiev on 08 December after police discovered his whereabouts and then released by the Pecherskiy district court 11 December 2017. He was previously detained on 05 December but was freed from police custody by supporters. According to reports quoting the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, Saakashvili, who is suspected of assisting a criminal organization. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

(03/01/2018)

