Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07686936 Soldiers of the Turkish army and northern Cypriot forces inspect the site where a missile allegedly fired from Syria landed overnight in the Turkish occupied north village of Tashkent (also known as Vouno), Cyprus, 01 July 2019. According to media reports, a Syrian anti-aircraft missile that missed its target landed in North Cyprus. No causalities reported in the incident. The missile is believed to have been launched to intercept alleged Israeli airstrikes. EPA/STRINGER

