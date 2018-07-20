KYNE CNA

Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

Trending-news
     CNA   Σχεδόν τρεις ώρες κράτησε η συνάντηση Προέδρου Αναστασιάδη - Τζειν Χολ Λουτ     CNA   Αρχές Σεπτεμβρίου υποβάλλεται η έκθεση Λουτ στον ΓΓ του ΟΗΕ     CNA   Τη λήψη μέτρων για προστασία εργαζομένων από τον θερμικό φόρτο, συστήνει το Τμ. Επιθεώρησης Εργασίας      CNA   Αργυρό και χάλκινο μετάλλιο για την Κύπρο στους αγώνες της ζώνης μικρών κρατών στο μπιτς βόλεϊ γυναικών


epa06905864 Children play in the water jets at a park near Nerima in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2018 as temperature rose up to 39.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature since the start of weather information record. While central Tokyo hit the 39 degrees mark, the city of Kumagaya, north of Tokyo measured 41.1 degrees Celsius , the yet highest temperature in Japan. From the end of April to mid-July 2018, reportedly so far 21,166 people were taken to hospital for heat related problems, alone from 09 to 15 July, a total of 9,956 people were hospitalized due to suffering from the hot weather conditions, Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
(23/07/2018)


Χρηματιστήριο
Κλείσιμο:20/07/2018
Όγκος:122.212,36
CSE:76,380  0,240%
FTSE/CySE:45,700  0,220%
Καιρός
Λευκωσία41°C
Λάρνακα35°C
Ποιότητα του Αέρα
Επικοινωνία

ΚΥΠΡΙΑΚΟ ΠΡΑΚΤΟΡΕΙΟ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Λεωφ. Ακαδημίας 21

2107 Αγλαντζιά,

Λευκωσία, ΚΥΠΡΟΣ

ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΤΗ

Τηλ.: +357 22556009

Φαξ: +357 22556103

Email: director@cna.org.cy

ΤΜΗΜΑ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Τηλ.: +357 22556000

Φαξ: +357 22556100

Email: news@cna.org.cy

Designed & Developed by Cyprus News Agency and NETinfo Services Ltd - Όροι Χρήσης