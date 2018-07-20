Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa06905864 Children play in the water jets at a park near Nerima in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2018 as temperature rose up to 39.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature since the start of weather information record. While central Tokyo hit the 39 degrees mark, the city of Kumagaya, north of Tokyo measured 41.1 degrees Celsius , the yet highest temperature in Japan. From the end of April to mid-July 2018, reportedly so far 21,166 people were taken to hospital for heat related problems, alone from 09 to 15 July, a total of 9,956 people were hospitalized due to suffering from the hot weather conditions, Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

