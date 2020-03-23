Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa08316971 Football Federation Australia (FFA) Chief Executive Officer James Johnson leaves after speaking to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Australia, 24 March 2020. Johnson said that the rest of the A-League soccer season is suspended due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT (24/03/2020)
