KYNE CNA

Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

Trending-news
     CNA   Ο πόλεμος κερδίζεται αν μείνουνε στα καταφύγια λέει ο Πρόεδρος,ανακοίνωσε απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας πλην εξαιρέσεων     CNA   21 κρούσματα ανακοίνωσαν οι αρχές τη Δευτέρα, 7 άτομα στις ΜΕΘ των νοσοκομείων     CNA   Τέσσερις νοσηλευτές την Τρίτη στην Πάφο για ενίσχυση της Μονάδας Αιμοκάθαρσης του ΓΝ Πάφου     CNA   Και τα ιδιωτικά νοσηλευτήρια στη μάχη για περιορισμό της πανδημίας     CNA   Υπάρχει επάρκεια φαρμάκων, καλείται το κοινό σε αυτοσυγκράτηση     CNA   Αύξηση κρουσμάτων διεθνώς, δραματική η κατάσταση σε Ιταλία -Ισπανία     CNA   


epa08316971 Football Federation Australia (FFA) Chief Executive Officer James Johnson leaves after speaking to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Australia, 24 March 2020. Johnson said that the rest of the A-League soccer season is suspended due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
(24/03/2020)


Χρηματιστήριο
Κλείσιμο:23/03/2020
Όγκος:31.107,64
CSE:47.110  -1.870%
FTSE/CySE:27.960  -1.930%
Καιρός
Λευκωσία21°C
Λάρνακα18°C
Ποιότητα του Αέρα
Επικοινωνία

ΚΥΠΡΙΑΚΟ ΠΡΑΚΤΟΡΕΙΟ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Λεωφ. Ακαδημίας 21

2107 Αγλαντζιά,

Λευκωσία, ΚΥΠΡΟΣ

ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΤΗ

Τηλ.: +357 22556009

Φαξ: +357 22556103

Email: director@cna.org.cy

ΤΜΗΜΑ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Τηλ.: +357 22556000

Φαξ: +357 22556100

Email: news@cna.org.cy

Designed & Developed by Cyprus News Agency and NETinfo Services Ltd - Όροι Χρήσης