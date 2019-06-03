Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07622131 A member of the rescue team works at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the accident, as operations to prepare the recovery of the capsized boat continue in Budapest, Hungary, 03 June 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists was crashed by a large river cruise ship and sank in River Danube at a pier of Margaret Bridge on 29 May, killing at least seven tourists. Seven tourists were injured, 21 persons, including the two crew members, went missing. EPA/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY HUNGARY OUT

