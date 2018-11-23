Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07186265 Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany speaks to media outside of Deir el-Bahari complex, in Luxor, 700km south of Cairo, Egypt, 24 Novmber 2018. The tomb of the overseer of the mummification shrine has been unearthed in Luxor with its funerary collection at al-Assassif Necropolis on Luxor's west bank. Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany announced that the Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a Ramesside tomb of Thaw-Rakht-If, the overseer of the mummification shrine at Mut temple from the Middle Kingdom and the original entrance of tomb TT28. El-Enany described the newly discovered intact sarcophagi inside the tomb as magnificent. It is carved in wood with eyes inlaid with golden sheets. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities explained that after removing 300 meters of debris the mission uncovered the tomb. The tomb's wall is decorated with scenes depicting the deceased family among them his wife Kharousekhmet-Nefret who was the singer of god Amun-Re. Inside the tomb two huge wooden anthropoid sarcophagi were found but studies revealed that they do not belong to the owner of the tombs but to two different people from a later period named Padiset and his daughter Nesmutamu, both sarcophagi are in a well condition. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

