Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07979596 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R) lay flowers outside a synagogue that was the site of an attempted right-wing terrorist attack several weeks ago, in Halle an der Saale, Germany, 07 November 2019. Pompeo is in Germany ahead of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which led to the collapse of the communist East German government in 1989 and the eventual reunification of East and West Germany. Pompeo served in the US armed forces and was a tank commander stationed in West Germany. EPA/SEAN GALLUP / POOL

(07/11/2019)

