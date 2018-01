Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa06428628 Protesters affiliated to the Communist party of Greece hold a banner reading: 'We will fight back. Hands off the right to Strike' as they protest outside the Prime Minister’s office in Athens, 10 January 2018. The demonstrators oppose government reforms which they see as imposed by the creditors of the country, including a law that makes more difficult for a union to call for a strike. EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS

