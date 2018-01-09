Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa06428628 Protesters affiliated to the Communist party of Greece hold a banner reading: 'We will fight back. Hands off the right to Strike' as they protest outside the Prime Ministerβs office in Athens, 10 January 2018. The demonstrators oppose government reforms which they see as imposed by the creditors of the country, including a law that makes more difficult for a union to call for a strike. EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS

(10/01/2018)

