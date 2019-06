Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07618201 Nayib Bukele (L) assumes the Presidency of El Salvador for the period 2019-2024 before the President of the Legislative Assembly, Norman Quijano (R), and in the presence of his wife, Gabriela Rodriguez (C), during a ceremony held in the Plaza General Captain Gerardo Barrios, in the Historic Center of San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 June 2019. Bukele was sworn in before Quijano, who later imposed the presidential sash before hundreds of special guests, including seven presidents, and citizens. EPA/Rodrigo Sura

(01/06/2019)