Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων

epa07972602 Spain's Crown Princess Leonor (L) Spain's King Felipe VI (2-L), Spain's Queen Letizia (2-R) and Infanta Sofia (R) during the Princess of Girona Awards ceremony in Barcelona, Catalonia, northeast Spain, 04 November 2019. Crown Princess Leonor is attending her first official act in Catalonia amidst protest against the sentence of the so-called 'proces' trial, where Catalan pro-independence marched against the arrival of Spanish Royal Family, blocked driveways to the enclosure and prevented the arrival to some guests to the ceremony. EPA/Quique Garcia

